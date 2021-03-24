The county golf championships were scrapped last spring due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Jefferson made up for lost time with the most prolific performance in tournament history.
The Dragons burned up the Double Oaks course with both a school and championship record score of 144 Wednesday (March 24) to win the boys’ county title by 32 strokes.
Jefferson’s dominance included Tanner Bronnum and Micah Webb tying for low medalist honors with one-under-par rounds of 35. All six Dragons who played shot under 40 as Jefferson won the tournament for the first time since 2017.
“You can’t really ask for a better day than that,” Dragon coach Matt Sims said. “Two guys under par, that’s probably a record, too … Great playing by all of them, one through six. Again, that’s kind of where we wanted to be this time of the year going into spring break.”
Bronnum and Webb’s first-place tie gives Jefferson individual low-medalist honors for a second-straight year. Douglas Holloway finished in a three-way tie for first in 2019.
“We’re proud of Tanner and Micah,” Sims said. “Micah is a senior, and he’s worked really hard. Those are two guys that were baseball guys before. Tanner, he’s really only been playing for about two or three years. Same with Micah, he’s been playing since his freshman year and that’s kind of when he picked up his game seriously.”
Bryce James finished with a 36, and Ease Baker rounded out Jefferson’s scoring with a 38. The Dragons scored the top six individual rounds of the tournament. Jefferson was so dominant, in fact, that Jameson Wall's and Tripp Dye’s rounds of 39 did not count in the Dragons’ final tally.
“Consistency is what you want, one through six,” Sims said. “That’s been something we’ve kind of been searching for since I’ve been here. I think this year, it’s kind of coming together. I think we’re kind of hitting our stride now. They’re confident, and so hopefully, we’ll keep that going.”
Sims noted that this one of his “most committed groups.”
“We’ve had committed groups in the past, but I think in terms of these guys playing in tournaments on their own, things like that, with COVID, they had a lot of time to get out there and play and play in those tournaments,” he said.
Jefferson’s team score of 144 marked a 38-stroke improvement over the Dragons’ 2019 county championship performance when it shot a 182 and finished second to Commerce at Traditions of Braselton.
“We didn’t have a great showing the last time we played the event at Traditions when Commerce won,” Sims said. “To have two guys tie for low medalist and win the team competition, too, is special. I’m proud of all of them.”
OTHER SCORES
Jackson County finished as tournament runners-up with a 176, led by Michael McNown’s round of 39. Caden Alford (45), Trevor Stover (45) and Dylan McKown (47) rounded out the Panthers’ scoring.
Defending champion Commerce finished with a 180. Henry Sharpton, the 2019 co-individual champion, led the Tigers with a 41, followed by Landon Worley (44), Livi Seagraves (47) and Jordan Pritchett (48).
East Jackson placed fourth with a 201. Jacob Allstaetter shot a 42 with Dakota Ruis (50), Seth Irwn (51) and Tyler Johnson (57) also scoring.
