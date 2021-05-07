Given a do-over, the Jefferson boys’ golf team made sure it wasn’t close.
Playing in an impromptu head-to-head nine-hole matchup with Madison County Thursday (May 6) following the suspension of Monday’s area tournament, the Dragons beat the Red Raiders 159-182 at Chicopee Woods to earn the third and final qualifying spot out of Area 3-AAAA for the state tournament.
“Like we’ve told them before, we’ve had a great year,” Jefferson coach Matt Sims said. “We’ve got a chance to go out and prove that, and now they get to go to state.”
The Class AAAA state tournament will be held May 17-18 at the University of Georgia Golf Course.
Jefferson and Madison County were in a tight battle for third place at the area tournament at Lane Creek when it was discontinued due to rain. An emergency playoff was scheduled to determine the final state-tournament qualifier.
Micah Webb shot a 38 to lead the Dragons in Thursday’s playoff. His round included an Eagle on No. 5. Jameson Walled added a 39, followed by Bryce Evans (40) and Tanner Bronnum (42), who rounded out the scoring. Ease Barker (43) and Trip Dye (44) also competed.
On the girls’ side, Jefferson’s girls faced the same scenario, but lost to Madison County 221-227, locking it out of the state tournament. Shamiya Johnson, however, will represent the Dragons individually at state by virtue of her low round of 46 — her best score of the season. The low-scoring individual on the area’s non-state qualifying team was assured a spot at state. Gracie Holman (54), Meredith Murrell (55) and Selah Czerwonka (57) rounded out the scoring for Jefferson.
“We’re really proud of them, how they fought and how they played this year,” Sims said of the girls’ team, whose roster was made up of younger golfers or golfers new to the game.
Meanwhile, the Jefferson boys’ team, which has set school records for both nine-hole and 18-hole tournament this season, looks forward to seeing how it will stack up at state.
“If we can post a number between 305 and 310, just based on the scores that we saw from the other areas, that would put us right in the mix,” said Sims, whose teams shot a program-best 309 on 18 holes earlier this year. “We would need something a little bit lower to work our way up into the top four.”
Most of Jefferson’s roster has already played the University of Georgia course at least once, given its close proximity. Sims said the team will attempt to play one to two practice rounds in preparation.
“It being local, most of our guys have played it a handful of times on their own anyway, so it’s not going to be an unfamiliar track for them,” Sims said.
