Defense is said to win championships, but it also helps a team pull off a momentous second-round playoff win, too.
The Jefferson boys’ soccer team went on the road and upset Class AAAA No. 3-ranked and top-seeded Marist 2-1 Friday (April 30) in Atlanta in the Sweet 16. Mason Fifer and Sean Childs each scored first-half goals in the victory.
The No. 2-seeded Dragons (10-5-2) will advance to the Elite Eight against Columbus (13-7), also a No. 2 seed, on the road Wednesday (May 5, 7 p.m.).
Asked about the key to the victory, Jefferson coach Casey Colquitt succinctly responded “team defense.”
“(Goal keeper) Adam Hayes had the game of his career,” Colquitt said. “He made several saves that still have me scratching my head.”
Then there was the sturdy backline work of Jake Kuhn, Brandon Newman, Matti DeVillena and Chase Johnson who helped limit the War Eagles to a single goal.
“They were up for the challenge,” Colquitt said.
Jefferson is allowing less than one goal (0.94) per game.
The coach also noted that Fifer, Kupa Katompa and Childs kept possession in the middle, while forwards Zander Patterson, Noah Drerup and Cort McCormack “gave great effort and gave us opportunities all night.”
Riley Christopher subbed in off the bench “and had his best game all season,” Colquitt said.
“Every player had a fantastic game,” Colquitt added. “Bench players subbed in and we just got better as the game went on.”
This is the second-straight year (not counting the canceled 2020 season as result of COVID-19) that Jefferson has reached at least the third round of the state playoffs. Colquitt said that’s the product of a well-established program culture.
“For the program, I cannot say enough about the commitment level and work ethic of these young men,” he said. “That's a Jefferson athletics culture. My boys stay after practice, play during the summer, sign up for camps, coach younger future Jefferson soccer players.
“I just can't say enough about these boys, their parents and the administration. Their parents are very supportive and have raised some good young men. Our administration and athletic booster club provide us with everything we need to be successful.”
Colquitt also praised his coaching staff as the Dragons gear up for another quarterfinals matchup. The staff features Tim Lawrence, who works with keepers from grades 6-12, as well as Dragon alums Diego Tello (class of 2016) and Christian Morsut (class of 2017) who have returned to the program as coaches.
“It's great to have those guys come back and add that 20-year-old energy to the program,” Colquitt said.
Jefferson will now face a Columbus team which is ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA and possesses plenty of team speed. Defense, again, will be key, according to Colquitt.
“Columbus High School is a good team and very fast,” he said. "We will have to play great team defense to cover their speed. I'm excited about the opportunity to coach these boys for another week of great playoff soccer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.