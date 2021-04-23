The Jefferson boys’ soccer team was held off the scoreboard for the first 19 minutes of its first-round state tournament game with Mt. Zion-Jonesboro and then proceeded to put on an offensive show the rest of the way.
The Dragons (9-5-2) struck for six goals over the final 21 minutes of the first half and racked up four more goals in the second half, ending the game in the 60th minute, in a 10-0 rout of the visiting Bulldogs Friday (April 23).
Mason Fifer recorded a hat trick for Jefferson, which snapped a four-game winless streak.
“We’ve been practicing passing the ball around, getting off of feet, playing two or three touch, and a lot guys were just excited to play today and they showed it on the field,” Dragon coach Casey Colquitt said. “A lot of energy, a lot of effort.”
The Dragons will play the winner of Marist and Heritage-Catoosa Thursday (April 29) in Round 2.
Jefferson had a limited number of shots on goal through the first 19 minutes as the teams were locked in a 0-0 tie. That changed when Sean Childs wrestled his way through traffic in the box and slammed the ball into the back of the net to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.
“Sean’s been doing great work for us since he was a 10th grader … it’s been a great week for him,” said Colquitt, noting that Childs just learned that he’d earned a roster spot on the University of North Georgia’s men’s soccer team for next year.
Moments later, Kupa Katompa placed a perfect cross to Fifer, which Fifer volleyed into the net for the first of his three goals.
“Kupa’s stepping up big time to give us some great distribution, and Mason Fifer, yesterday during practice, he was just scoring everything on crosses … What we’re doing in practice is happening on the field.”
The Dragons were then awarded a corner kick in the 25th minute and cashed in. Riley Christopher played the ball into the middle of the box where Fifer went up and headed it in. Colquitt again pointed to Fifer’s practice efforts.
“We were doing corner kicks yesterday in practice and he put four or five in in practice just on corner kicks, just learning how to elevate and just be there,” Colquitt said.
Jefferson capitalized on another set piece in the 28th minute when Adam Hayes struck a free kick from about 40 yards out that Fifer headed toward the middle of box to Matti Devillena. Devillena finished on a second attempt at the net to push the lead to 4-0.
Katompa set up the Dragons’ next goal in the 31st minute when he played the ball ahead to Zander Patterson, who struck a shot from the top of the box into the bottom left corner of the frame.
Jefferson then scored again with eight minutes before halftime. Jackson Richmond kicked a ball rolling toward the back line away from Mt. Zion’s keeper and to Cork McCormack who struck the ball from the middle of the box into an open net. Jefferson led 6-0 at the break.
McCormack, after two missing two attempts in the box to open the second half, scored deep in the box in the 49th minute, placing the ball inside the far post to increase the lead to 7-0.
Fifer secured his hat trick in the 53rd minute when he banged the ball off the far post into the frame for the Dragons’ eighth score.
In the 57th minute, Mt. Zion’s keeper took down Bailey Ramey during a Dragon attack, leaving an open net for Richmond, who collected the ball and scored from the left side of the box.
“Jackson Richmond scored. Bailey got an assist … all of our seniors got involved today,” Colquitt said. “That’s a lot fun.”
Dylan Ellis finished the game by scoring at the net in the 60th minute, bringing the 10-goal mercy rule into effect. The 10-0 win marked the first goal-rule shortened victory in Colquitt’s nine years as a head coach, seven of which have been at Jefferson.
It was an equally dominant defensive effort as the Dragon back line and Hayes, the team’s senior keeper, recorded their 10th shutout of the year.
“Great defense,” Colquitt said. “You always have to play great defense in this game … a 1-0 score is just as good as a 6-0 score.”
Colquitt pointed to the efforts of senior defender Jake Khun.
“He’s been starting for us for three years,” Colquitt said. “He started on that 2019 team that went to the Final Four at right back and now he’s at center back as a senior, and he’s a part of these 10 shutouts, too.”
