Though the Jefferson boys’ soccer team won its first two games, it took until the third contest of the season for the Dragons’ coach to feel the team had put together a complete effort.
That effort came Tuesday (Feb. 9) in the Dragons’ 2-0 win over crosstown rival Jackson County.
“That was the best two halves we’ve played all season,” Jefferson coach Casey Colquitt said. “It was nice to see all the guys come together. We’ve had to have some heart-to-hearts about some attitudes, and they just responded really well tonight.”
Jefferson’s first goal of the game came on a Jackson County own goal in the 28th minute. Cort McCormack then knocked the ball through from the top of the 18 in the 29th minute.
While his team didn’t score in the second half, Colquitt said the overall play was better.
“I think once we figured out what they were doing, we figured out how to attack them … the second half we controlled the ball better, we had better touches,” Colquitt said.
The coach pointed, specifically, to the play of Sean Childs.
“Sean Childs controlled the middle of the field and he had two guys on him the whole game,” Colquitt said. “We just let him have them and he went at it. He’s been someone for us to lean on right there in the center.”
Jefferson is now off to a 3-0 start after going 7-2 in an abbreviated 2020 season. But Colquitt said this is a much different team than last year’s edition.
“We’re younger,” he said. “Last year, we had a four-year starter Brandon Hudson. This year, you’ve got to find somebody that’s going to replace him, and Kupa Katompa is doing a fantastic job up top for us, and Cort McCormack has years of experience.”
“We’re leaning hard on some juniors right now, and some sophomores,” Colquitt added, noting that he started four sophomores against Jackson County.
Jefferson continues play Saturday (Feb. 13) against Peachtree Ridge. Jackson County plays Friday (Feb. 12) at 4 p.m. at The Walker School.
