Brandon Hudson scored three goals and Kupa Katompa and Zander Patterson added two each as the Jefferson boys’ soccer team routed Monroe Area 9-1 Tuesday (March 10) on the road.
Patrick Sorah and Nick Ferguson also scored goals and Tristen Nixon, Adam Hayes, Patterson, Katompa and Hudson all had assists as Jefferson (5-2-2) improved to 3-0 in Region 8-AAA play.
Jefferson will travel to a Thursday-Friday (March 12-13) tournament at Tybee Island. The Dragons will play Aiken (S.C.) on Thursday at 7 p.m and Richmond Hill Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
