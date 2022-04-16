Jefferson is bound for Round 2 of the state tournament for a pairing with the state's No. 1 team following some serious after-hours soccer at Memorial Stadium.
In one of the more bizarre nights in program history, the Dragons beat Stephenson 8-0 Friday in a game that ended after midnight following a two-hour, 43-minute delay. The visiting Jaguars actually traveled to the wrong destination — similarly named Jefferson County High School down in middle Georgia — before correcting course and arriving at Memorial Stadium well past 10 p.m.
The game, originally set for 8 p.m., finally kicked off at 10:43 p.m.
“I was glad to see that the boys really responded to adversity tonight,” Jefferson coach Casey Colquitt said of the unusual circumstances. “It’s not normal to start a game (past) 10 p.m. and be waiting around for five hours to play soccer after school.”
Sixth-ranked Jefferson (12-4-1) will face top-ranked Columbus (16-0-1) Thursday on the road in the Sweet 16 in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals.
The pre-game wait — made longer after the girls’ game ended early before 7 p.m. — proved to the Dragons’ only hurdle as Jefferson bombarded Stephenson with seven first-half goals to advance to the second round with ease. Noah Drerup and Cort McCormack led the Dragons with two goals each.
Drerup scored in the game’s sixth minute, sliding the ball across the box inside the far post, and followed with another goal in the 19th minute when he received a pass from McCormack and blasted a high shot from about 20 yards out over the keeper’s head and into the net.
Riley Christopher followed with a score in the 25th minute, striking a shot just beyond the top of the 18 to the inside of the far post, increasing the lead to 3-0.
McCormack then picked up his first goal in the 26th minute, converting a penalty kick after being taken down in the box, as the Dragons built a 4-0 lead.
McCormack scored again when he went on a run in the 29th minute and beat the keeper one-on-one, increasing the lead to 5-0.
“It was encouraging to start fast and just be mentally prepared,” Colquitt said. “That’s the biggest challenge for these guys, to be mentally prepared for the game because technically they’re good, tactically they’re good. Just coach them up mentally and get them ready for the next game.”
In the 36th minute, McCormack pushed the ball across the box to Zander Patterson who finished at the net for the Dragons’ sixth goal.
Brandon Newman finished off the first half after scoring at the net in the 39th minute off of a throw-in.
The second half was shortened to 20 minutes due to Jefferson’s seven-goal lead. Mason Fifer provided the Dragons’ final score, scoring deep in the box off an assist from McCormack.
Despite the extended delay, Colquitt said his team very much needed to play Friday following a long layoff and a stout second-round matchup ahead.
“We needed to play,” Colquitt said. “We hadn’t played in two weeks, so we needed to play this game so we could get prepared for Columbus.”
Jefferson now will attempt to defeat Columbus on the road for a second year in a row with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. Columbus, which has won its past four games by a combined 40-0, hasn't surrendered a goal since March 23. The Dragons beat the Blue Devils 2-0 in last year’s quarterfinals.
“That’s going to be fun,” Colquitt said. “That’s going to be a great environment. They’ll have a good home base on Thursday night.”
Jefferson moves forward in the bracket having reached the Final Four each of the past two seasons (not counting the COVID-discontinued 2020 season). Colquitt said this squad has a chemistry similar to one of those Final Four teams.
“This team, they really remind me — not necessarily the identity of the 2019 team — but is just as cohesive as the 2019 team,” Colquitt said. “They’re very cohesive. They’ve been together forever. Those seniors, they’re six of them, they’ve probably played together since they were babies. So they know each other probably too well.
“But they all have the same drive. They all want to play for one another. They have a love for the game and a love for one another, and that’s why they play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.