JEFFERSON – The Jefferson boys’ soccer team started region play on the right foot Thursday (Feb. 24) against Madison County.
The Dragons won 2-0 win goals coming at the beginning and end of the game. Mason Fifer and Noah Drerup scored the two goals.
“It was a great win for us to get the region started,” said head coach Casey Colquitt. “It doesn’t get easier from here, that’s for sure.”
Jefferson (6-2-1, 1-0 Region 8-AAAA) dominated possession, but scoring goals proved difficult against Madison County’s stingy defense. Drerup scored the first goal six minutes into the game via a corner kick. He nearly gave the Dragons another goal just seconds later with a shot on frame, but it was stopped by the goalkeeper.
The Dragons didn’t have another shot near the frame until the second half. Drerup, Ernesto Mendoza and Jonah Reshchly all had open shots, but just barely missed the frame.
Fifer put the game away in the 78th minute, scoring off a shot deflected by the goalkeeper in the box. Jefferson won 2-0.
“We just weren’t connecting very well,” Colquitt said. “We just have to get together and train harder tomorrow. We’ll get better. We were unorganized some, we have to figure that out. We have to play better if we want to do better in this region, it’s a tough region.”
