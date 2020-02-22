On a chilly night, Brandon Hudson warmed up Jefferson’s offense.
The senior scored three goals and had one assist as the Dragons beat Hart County 4-0 Friday (Feb. 21) at home in the Jefferson boys’ Region 8-AAA soccer opener.
Hudson scored his first goal on a breakaway in the third minute and then crossed the ball to Kupa Katompa in the 28th minute, setting Katompa up for a score to increase Jefferson’s lead to 2-0. In the 32nd minute Hudson took a through ball from Cort McCormack and scored to push the lead to 3-0.
Hudson completed his hattrick in the 49th minute, taking a through ball from Tristen Nixon and scoring to give the defending region champion Dragons a four-goal lead.
Jefferson, which hadn’t played in a week, recorded its third shutout of the year in the win. An attack from Hart County in the eighth minute was thwarted with a save from Jefferson goal keeper Adam Hayes. The Bulldogs mounted two attacks in the 79th minute, but came up empty on both.
Jefferson (2-1-2) returns to play in non-region action on the road Tuesday (Feb. 25) at Stephens County.
