The Jefferson men’s soccer program is now under the direction of Ezra Crumley.
Athletic Director Bill Navas had nothing but great things to say about this hire.
“I really believe that we have hired a person that will not only keep our programs successful, but to bring an element of discipline to our programs and to benefit us in the long haul,” Navas stated.
Coach Crumley comes to Jefferson with seven victorious years of head coaching experience. Crumley, who spoke to his new players at a Thursday (May 26) meet-and-greet, is excited to be back in Jefferson with his family and is ready to get to work.
“We want to be a part of a community that is a championship community and we certainly believe that Jefferson is that type of place,” Crumley explained.
Crumley not only thoroughly went through player expectations but also expectations of himself.
“I am going to be a servant leader,” he said. “I want to be a demonstrator and not a dictator. I want to demonstrate the things that I want you young men to do, not dictated from the standpoint of you do as I say. I want to be able to demonstrate it and exemplify it so that you want to do those things that can come from the top down,”
Crumley is not only going to strive for greatness out of his players on the field but also off of the field. “We’re going to make sure this program focuses on you as a person, not just a player. So my goal is to mirror our program with the mission statement from Jefferson High School, to graduate full functioning adults,” Crumley said.
Coach Crumley and his coaching staff are going to make it evident to the student athletes as to why their expectations matter.
“Expectations of the student athlete exemplify program standards in our daily lives with an understanding of why they matter,” Crumley stated.
Crumley also has high expectations on the field as well.
“Make sure that you're disciplined, you're dedicated, and you're determined,” he said. “We're gonna win with respect and we're gonna lose with humility. We're gonna find ways to learn from both. The focus should be on how you compete and work as a player.”
Crumley has big plans for this team and is excited to get to work.
“I'm really looking forward to getting a group of guys that are ready to be disciplined and learn new things,” Crumley said.
