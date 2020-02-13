Jefferson and Lanier played to a 0-0 tie in non-region action Tuesday (Feb. 11) at Jefferson's Memorial Stadium soccer complex.
Adam Hayes recorded the clean sheet for the Dragons (1-1-1) with six saves, one of which was from the penalty kick area.
Jefferson coach Casey Colquitt said playing Lanier, a Class AAAAAA program, served as quality preparation for the Dragons' region schedule, which begins Feb. 21.
"From film, we, as a team, can learn a lot from playing a quality opponent," he said. "My guys are looking forward to the next week of practice to work on our offense and chemistry through the mid-field and into the attacking third."
Jefferson returns to action Friday (Feb. 14) at 7 p.m. at home against Class AAAAA Buford.
(0) comments
