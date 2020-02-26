Kupa Katompa scored three goals, and Jefferson improved to 3-1-2 win a 7-1 non-region win over Stephens County Tuesday (Feb. 25).
Katompa scored a goal early in the first half and two late in the second half in the Dragons’ second-straight win.
Patrick Sorah added two goals, while Brandon Hudson and Riley Christopher each scored one goal and had two assists. Patrick Dugan and Nick Ferguson also had assists.
Jefferson faces region opponent Franklin County Friday (Feb. 28) at 7:30 p.m. at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.