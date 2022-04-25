It might have been a roller coaster day for the Jefferson boys’ tennis team, but the Dragons rode the coaster on into the Elite Eight.
Facing an 0-2 deficit Thursday (April 21) on the road — and postseason elimination — the Dragons answered with wins at No. 1 singles and both doubles positions to beat West Laurens 3-2 and advance to the third round of state tournament competition for the fourth time in five years (excluding the COVID-discontinued 2020 season). Jefferson awaits the winner of Thomas County Central and Northwest Whitfield in its quarterfinals match, which must be played by May 3. The Dragons seek their third trip to the Final Four since the 2018 season.
"I am so proud of the guys,” coach Dawson Bryan said. “They handled a long road trip, a vocal and enthusiastic home crowd and the weather to play arguably some of their best tennis this year. This match was definitely one that we can build on moving forward, having been battle tested through the first two rounds.”
Not only did the Dragons trail 2-0, they also dropped the first set in the No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles matches and trailed in the second set of all remaining matches before turning the tables on West Laurens.
“The heat was starting to affect us, and all of a sudden we got some cloud cover and things cooled down a little and at that moment we kicked things into another gear,” Bryan said.
Aaron Eason rallied for the victory at No. 1 singles 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-3, as did Nick Yath and Luke Forrester at No. 1 doubles and Roman Smith, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 and Grant Morrow at No. 2 doubles, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
“We knew it wasn't going to be easy going in as the 3 seed out of our region, but we liked the draw and the opportunity we had in front of us,” Bryan said. “We have adopted the ‘road warrior’ mentality, and we decided it wasn't going to let it affect our approach and execution.
“Truly proud of those guys and the fight they put up, though another result like that is going to age me even more than I am."
