Without even talking much about it, the Jefferson boys’ tennis team began using “road warriors” as its postseason hashtag.
And the Dragons have lived up to that hashtag.
Playing its third road match of the postseason, Jefferson knocked off No. 1 seed Northwest Whitfield 3-0 Thursday (April 28) to advance to the Final Four for the third time in four years (not counting the COVID-discontinued 2020 season).
The Dragons will play the winner of Columbus and Cedartown at a date yet to be determined.
Coach Dawson Bryan, when looking at the brackets prior to the tournament, figured playing as a No. 3 seed would be advantageous for his squad despite the travel required.
“Three is perfect for us for what we’ve got and how far we can go,” Bryan said he told his team.
But the team also knew a three seed wouldn’t likely host any playoff matches.
“So, we’re going to have to go on the road and put some miles on the road,” he said.
To be exact, 792 miles so far, according to Bryan.
“Which would get us to Toronto, Canada, with a couple miles left,” Bryan said.
Entering Thursday’s quarterfinals match, Bryan figured matches at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles would be favorable for his squad, but it would need to pick up a win somewhere else to beat Northwest Whitfield.
Luke Forrester and Nick Yath responded by earning a key 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles.
The pair lost first game of first set and then won the next six games to win the opening set and then took the first two games of the second set en rout to the straight-set victory.
“They came out, they executed,” Bryan said. “Luke was a big part of that in the fact that Luke was hitting all sorts of shots that they just did not know how to handle.”
Meanwhile, Roman Smith and Grant Morrow picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles, and Ethan Duke won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
“Doubles came out and did exactly what they needed to do (Thursday),” Bryan said. “And Ethan did exactly what he needed to do at three singles to come out with that match.”
The win avenged a second-round loss to Northwest Whitfield in last year’s state tournament.
Bryan pointed to a schedule featuring such teams as Peachtree Ridge, Franklin County, North Oconee, Gainesville and Alatoona that’s helped prepare his team for this run.
“You play teams like that, so that way when you get to what we had with West Laurens (in Round 2) and Northwest Whitfield, our guys can kind of lean back on that experience,” Bryan said.
Bryan said his squad faces quite a challenge in the next round, likely Columbus. But it does enter the semifinals with momentum — and that “road warrior” mentality.
“The way the guys are playing, they’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Bryan said.
