Three 1st place finishes led the Jefferson wrestling team to a 2nd place finish at the Certified Finishes Keen Invitational held this past weekend (Dec. 17-18) at Jefferson.
Creed Thomas (152-lb.), Hoke Poe-Hogan (182-lb.) and Sammy Brown (220-lb.) each finished 1st in their weight classes. Davis Dollar (126-lb.) bolstered Jefferson's day with a 2nd place finish. Davis Dendy (145-lb.) and Luke Cochran (195-lb.) each finished 3rd.
Jefferson scored 165.5 points and finished 34 points shy of Cass High School's total of 199.5 points. Sonoraville, Social Circle and Hewitt-Trussville rounded out the top five.
The Dragons return to the mat on Thursday (Dec. 23) with a quad-meet at Hewitt-Trussville, Alabama. Jefferson's next tournament is Dec. 27-28 in the Knockout Christmas Classic at Kissimmee, Fla.
CREED THOMAS (152-LB.)
Thomas went undefeated in the 152-pound class to earn a 1st place finish. He started off with a 65-second pinfall win over Silas Gray (Cedar Shoals) and a technical fall against Drake Wood (West Laurens).
His last two matches were a real grind. Thomas defeated Lucas Reaves (Hewitt-Trussville) by a 10-2 major decision in the semifinals. He won the championship by winning a 10-4 decision against Tyler Nelson (Mt. Pigsah Christian).
HOKE POE-HOGAN (182-LB.)
Poe-Hogan breezed through his first round and quarterfinal matches, earning pinfalls in less than a minute. His victims were Isai Gonzalez (Flowery Branch) and Cameron Cantwell (Hewitt-Trussville).
Poe Hogan advanced to the finals with an 11-2 major decision win over Will Conlon (Spain Park). In the finals, he got the better of Hunter Adams (North Hall) in a tough 5-3 decision. He earned a takedown late in the third period to break a 3-3 tie and earn the victory.
SAMMY BROWN (220-LB.)
Brown made quick work of his first two opponents Jamar Bailey (Cedar Shoals) and Tripp Adams (Cass). He defeated both by pinfall in the first period.
He needed to be at his best in his last two matches in order to win the 220-pound title. In the semifinals, Brown defeated Stryker Woods (Dalton) by a 6-1 decision. Brown entered the third period with a 2-1 lead, and put distance between himself and Woods with an escape and takedown to start the period.
Brown's 1st place bout against Draven Peppers (Sonoraville) was a war. Brown led 1-0 at the end of the second period, but conceded an escape at the beginning of the third period which tied the match. Brown put himself ahead for good with a take down with 53 seconds left.
DAVIS DOLLAR (126-LB.)
Dollar dominated until he reached the finals. There he lost to Jake Crapps (Cass) by technical fall 17-2 to settle for 2nd place.
He won three straight matches prior to that defeat. Dollar defeated Caden Prater (Social Circle) by an 11-2 major decision; and Sebastian Garcia (Dalton) and Chayton Tuck (Oglethorpe County) by pinfall.
DAVIS DENDY (145-LB.)
Dendy's quest for the 145-pound championship ended in the semi-finals with a 10-3 loss to Tyler McKnight (Cass). He bounded back with a 12-0 major decision win over Kacen Taylor (Social Circle) and a 5-0 decision win over Logan Reaves (Hewitt-Trussville) in the 3rd place match.
Dendy defeated DJ Little (West Forsyth) by pinfall and Grant Turner (Mill Creek) via a 5-1 decision in his first two matches.
LUKE COCHRAN (195-LB.)
Cochran's day started with pinfall wins over Lincoln Lunt (Cherokee Bluff) and DeCarlos Willingham (Vidalia). Jebb Knight (Sonoraville) sent Cochran to the consolation bracket with a 5-4 decision in the semifinals.
He responded by pinning Rowen Vandergriff (Social Circle) in the consolation semifinals, and Evan Guyton (West Laurens) in the 3rd place match.
