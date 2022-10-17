Tanner Bronnum recently won the Royal Lakes Invitational Golf Tournament in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Bronnum is in his freshman year at Birmingham Southern College and this was only his second collegiate tournament. Bronnum finished out the two-day tournament at eight under par for an individual first place finish out of 124 participants. Bronnum was a 2022 graduate of Jefferson High School.
