325976446_565067655519621_4400012116268311156_n.jpg

Pictured above is Sammy Brown.

 Submitted photo.

MaxPreps recognizes the nation's top high school football players at the conclusion of the season. Brown was one of sixty named and Jefferson High School was one of 44 teams having a player selected. Selections are based on team success, individual production plus local, regional and state honors from the recently-completed season. Brown was named to the first-team defense.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.