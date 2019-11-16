Jefferson continues to move up the Class AAA cheerleading ladder.
After a fourth-place finish in 2018, the cheer Dragons produced a runner-up finish Saturday (Nov. 16) in Columbus.
Jefferson finished with 91 points, 6.5 points behind state champion Pierce County. The Dragons finished by a half-point over third-place Dawson County (90.5 points).
Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.