Jefferson's varsity and middle school cheerleaders both placed first Saturday (Oct. 12) in a competition at North Hall.
The high school squad won with 87 points, followed by Dawson County, Hart County, Lumpkin County and North Hall. It was also named Grand Champions for the high school division.
The middle school team scored 93.5 points, followed by Liberty Middle School and Putnam County Middle School.
"The girls are doing very well, but we still have a lot of work to do in order to reach our goal this year," coach Christy Potts said.
