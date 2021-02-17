Jefferson’s competition cheerleading squad finished second in Class 4A at state finals with a 95-point performance Tuesday (Feb. 16) in Macon. Ahead of the Dragons by a single point, West Laurens claimed the state title with a 96-point score.
This is the second-straight year the Dragons have finishes as runners-up.
“The girls did a fantastic job in the state finals on Tuesday,” Jefferson coach Christy Potts said. “I could not have asked for more. They hit their routine and attacked each skill. It was the best performance I have seen from them all year. They left it all on the mat.”
Not far behind Jefferson, Central-Carroll placed third with a 94-point performance, followed by North Oconee (80) and Heritage-Catoosa (79).
Jefferson senior, Brynn Sims, was named the runner-up for the 2020-2021 Georgia Cheerleading Coaches Association Cheerleader of the Year Scholarship Award for Classes 1A-4A.
The Dragons’ 2020-21 campaign included going undefeated in the regular season and winning the Region 8-AAAA championship. Potts noted the obstacles the team encountered along the way.
“Our season was moved from fall to winter, so it has been a long one,” she said. “They have endured a lot this year, and I am so proud of them. We are losing six seniors, so we have some pretty big shoes to fill next year, but I believe the other girls are up for the challenge. We are fired up and ready for a state title.”
