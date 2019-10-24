Jefferson didn’t go into the Region 8-AAA boys’ cross country meet as the perceived front runners. But don’t tell the Dragons that.
On the strength of strong performances from the bottom of their lineup, the Jefferson boys edged No. 4-ranked Hart County by four points to win the region Thursday at Franklin County.
“Nobody thought our boys could win today, except we thought they could,” Dragon coach Brady Sigler said. “I don’t think anybody here would have predicted that.”
The victory gave the Dragons their second-straight 8-AAA championship.
Jefferson’s No. 5 runner, Stephen Graveman, beat Hart County’s No. 5 runner, Jesse Schlenk — finishing five places ahead — to provide the pivotal points in the close win.
The Dragons lost to the Bulldogs by 46 points on the same course back in September.
Matthew Schroeder, who didn’t run in that September race, paced Jefferson with a second-place finish and time of 17:14.41. Levi Holiday added a fifth-place with a time of 17:48.90. Cooper Gibson also placed in the top 10, taking seventh with a time of 18:02.12, as did Brett Brush, who ran a time of 18:27.06 to place ninth.
Gravemen then followed with an 18th-place finish (19:13.48), far enough ahead of Schlenker (23rd), to secure the Dragon win.
Sigler said he told his team prior to the race what needed to happen to pull off the victory.
“I told them who they needed to beat,” Sigler said. “I pointed out people and told them where they needed to finish, and they pretty much hit it dead on. I think all of them did their job.”
Sigler called the team’s win “an accomplishment that they should really be proud of.”
And Sigler was a proud coach, too. The Dragons were regarded as one of the top teams in the state at the beginning of year but have competed for over a month without two of their top runners, who are no longer with the program.
Yet, Jefferson found its way to another region trophy.
“I think it was probably my happiest moment of the year so far,” Sigler said. “We were fourth in the state and then fell out of the top 10 when we made those changes, and now we beat the No. 4 or 5 ( team in the state).”
The Jefferson boys will run in the state meet Nov. 2 in Carrollton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.