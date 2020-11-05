There’s never been a girls’ cross-country season quite like this at Jefferson, and the Dragons have a chance to put an exclamation mark on that at the state meet.
The Jefferson girls enter the Friday’s (Nov. 6) Class AAAA state meet sporting a No. 2 ranking with three runners running sub 20-minute times and two more running sub 21-minute times. Katherine Law is Class AAAA’s top-ranked runner with a personal-best time this year of 17:55.07.
“I would argue that this is one of the best teams that has been through Jefferson ever,” said first-year coach Timothy Lees, whose girls’ team will run at 11:15 a.m. on Friday. “We have one girl in the 17's, 2 girls in the 19's and my next 2 are in the 20's.”
Compare that to Class AAAA’s No. 3-ranked squad, North Oconee, which has two runners running sub 20-minutes times while the rest are coming in at times over 21 minutes.
“Jefferson cross country has always had a competitive program, no doubt, but not anything like we are seeing this year,” Lees said.
According to records posted on Georgia Mile Split, Jefferson’s best-ever team finish was last year’s fourth-place showing. Based on this season’s performances, Dragons have a chance to run past that this Friday.
As for the favorites to win the team championship, the squad ahead of the Dragons in the Class AAAA rankings, Marist, is extraordinarily good. The War Eagles have six runners clocking sub 20-minute 5Ks. Marist ranks second in Georgia in all classifications and is a heavy favorite to capture its 12th state title in the last 13 years.
“It's hard to convey how good the girls are this year because we are sitting behind Marist right now,” Lees said. “It's going to be tough to make up that time when Marist has six girls sub 20 minutes.”
But if the regular season is any indication, Jefferson could claim the top podium spot individually with Law. Law’s season-best time is 27 seconds faster than that of the state’s second-ranked runner, Ruby Little of Marist, and both of those times came in the same race – the Oct. 16 Coach Wood Invitational.
Law’s stellar junior campaign has included six sub 19-minute times.
The highest finish ever at state, according to Georgia Mile Split records, for a Jefferson female runner is Law’s seventh-place finish in 2018.
“Katherine has the opportunity to be remembered in our school's history as, potentially, winning an individual state championship in cross country,” Lees said. “More than that, she has the chance to lead her team to a second-place overall (finish).”
Meanwhile, the Jefferson boys’ team, which has been hampered with sickness, injuries and quarantines this year, enters the meet ranked No. 5 in Class AAAA.
“They have been working on getting back and racing together, and I'm expecting them to compete their very best for this last race,” Lees said.
The boys will run at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Jefferson is within reach of either a third or fourth-place finish according to the coach.
“This is anyone's race as they say, and I truly believe that it is between third, fourth and fifth,” Lees said. “If they end up fifth, but race their best race, that's all I can ask of them.”
The Jefferson boys could make history as well with a top-four finish. The Dragons have finished fifth three times (2013, 2015 and 2018) but never higher.
“To have the potential to best that, I'm hoping it will give the boys enough motivation to at least catch fourth, if not third,” Lees said. “But with margins so close, you just can't predict what will happen in these three spots.”
Lees said it would be “awesome” to see both his teams on the podium.
“Only time will tell at this point, but we will continue to prep this week, and hopefully all of our efforts this season will prove to be enough to get both teams where they want to be,” he said.
