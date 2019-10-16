Trekking to Douglas County for the second time in as many weeks, the Jefferson girls’ cross country team came home with some hardware this time.
Katherine Law and Caitlin Schroeder both ran sub 20-minute times for top-10 finishes, leading the Dragons to a convincing first-place finish Saturday (Oct. 12) in the 19-team Atlanta Classic hosted by Chapel Hill High School.
Jefferson finished 51 points ahead of second-place Riverwood International.
Law placed six with a time of 19:19.32, and Schroeder was eighth, running a time of 19:50.49.
Olivia Kulniszewski recorded a time of 20:06.02, finishing 12th. Rounding out Jefferson’s scoring were Emily Byrd (21st, 20:55.23) and Sydney Bowles (44th, 22:12.78).
On the boys’ side, Matthew Schroder’s fifth-place finish and time of 16:30.86 and Levi Holiday's 10th-place showing and time of 16:46.85 vaulted Jefferson to a fifth-place team finish.
Cooper Gibson added a 21st-place finish (17:13.98), while Brett Brush finished 53rd (17:52.86) and Stephen Gravemen 75th (18:30.37).
"We had a very good meet but not a great one," Jefferson coach Brady Sigler said of his squads. "Both teams are getting better. We still need to get better at (the) four, five and six (spots) for both teams."
Sigler noted the performances of Kulniszewski on the girls's side and Stephen Graveman on the boys' side.
