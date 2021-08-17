JEFFERSON – Katherine Law and Matthew Schroeder's first place finishes highlighted a great day for the Jefferson cross country teams at the Athens Running Company Season Opener at Lamar Murphy Park.
Law (19:18.86) led the Jefferson girls to a first place overall finish in the 5K race. Kiley Powell finished ninth (22:14.43), Audrey Etris finished 13th (23:32.14) to round out the top 15. Emily Bird (16th – 24:26.11), Lauren Hailey (17 – 24:33.26), Lillian Parker (18th – 24:36.60) and Isabel Vanderpool (20th – 24:40.90) rounded out the top 20.
Schroeder first place (16:55.55) and Ben Davis's second place finish (17:08.20) weren't enough to lead the boys team to a victory. Evans High School narrowly edged out the Dragons with five runners in the top 20. Evans' team average (17:51.85) was just 15 seconds better than Jefferson's (18:06.05).
Nate Ferguson (15th – 18:28.40), Garrison Lee (19th – 18:57.44) and Brock Brush (20th – 19:00.65) achieved top 20 finishes for the Dragons. Zackery Day (25th – 19:13.64) and Luke Ranalli (26th – 19:18.74) also had solid outings.
Jefferson's next competition is Saturday, August 21 at Athens Christian for the Northeast Georgia Championships.
