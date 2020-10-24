BOGART — For the Jefferson girls’ cross country team, the heavy lifting was done well before the region meet.
First-year head coach Timothy Lees said had entered his team in the championship races of each meet throughout the regular season to pit his team against the best competition around.
Jefferson’s battle-tested distance runners enjoyed the fruits their regular-season efforts Saturday (Oct. 24). The Dragons won the Region 8-AAAA girls’ championship by 17 points over second-place North Oconee, which hosted the meet, in winning their third-straight region title.
“We’re racing fast teams,” Lees said, referencing the tough schedule. “So to come out here, they just showcased what they could do.”
The Dragons placed all five of their runners in the top nine, including four in the top six, to earn this latest championship.
“I think that will boost their morale for the state meet knowing that they’re something special,” Lees said.
Jefferson senior runner Caitlin Schroder, who'd helped the Dragons to titles in 2018 and 2019, said winning another title shows the strides the program is making.
“It’s really nice to win region again because it just reminds me how much stronger our team has gotten from last year,” Schroder said. “It’s really exciting.”
Jefferson’s top runner, Katherine Law, was again a big winner.
Law won her second-straight individual region title, covering the course in 18:56.34. She said the focus was more so on placing and team points rather than a time. Still, Law broke 19 minutes for the sixth time this year.
“I felt pretty strong the entire race,” she said. “I think when we are at state, we’ll try to get into another gear — the whole team will. But the goal of this race was just to stay strong as a team and just qualify for state.”
Law was pleased to have won another individual region title but was more excited about the team's performance.
“It feels really good,” she said. “I’m mostly just here for the team, and so since our team ran strong, that’s what makes me most happy.”
Schroeder followed Law with a fourth-place finish and time of 20:11.72, and Kiley Powell added a fifth-place showing with a time of 20:55.2. Right on her heels was Sydney Bowles, who finished sixth in one of her best races of the year.
“Sydney, that was pretty much close to her PR on a fast course,” Lees said. “So to run that today, that’s amazing. She really came forward … That will help obviously when we get to the state meet, when we have a lot more teams where those places are going to matter a whole lot more.”
Kate James rounded out the scoring with a top-10 finish as well, placing ninth with a time of 21:34.06.
The Jefferson girls’ team will see how its stacks up with the rest of Class AAAA when it runs at the state meet on Nov. 6.
“I think we’ll do really well at state,” Schroeder said. “We’ve been training really well as a team. There’s a lot of encouragement going on. So, I really think we’ll place well at state.”
Meanwhile, the Jefferson boys’ team took third in their race, paced by Matthew Schroeder’s fifth-place finish and time of 17:05.63.
Levi Holliday also finished in the top 10, running a 17:43.11 to take ninth place. Ben Davis and Brett Brush both placed in the top 20, with Davis (18th) running an 18:13.73 and Brush (20th) finishing with a time of 18:22.75. Cooper Gibson (22nd, 18:28.42) finished out the Dragons’ top five.
Jefferson’s girls’ and boys’ teams will now have 13 days to prepare themselves for the state meet.
“When you talk about a training plan, that’s like a perfect amount of time to taper and peak two weeks after a race,” Lees said. “We’re fortunate on that end.”
