Katherine Law ran to a first-place finish and Caitlin Schroeder added a sixth-place showing as the Jefferson girls’ cross country team edged Oconee County by a point to win an 11-team meet at North Oconee Thursday (Sept. 3).
Jefferson ran in the top-tier varsity meet. Two varsity meets were held.
Law finished with a time of a 19:43.82, while Schroder followed with a time of 20:39.03. Rounding out the top five were Kiley Powell (13th, 21:29.00), Kate James (25th, 23:13.17) and Sydney Bowles (28th, 23:23.52).
Jefferson finished with 73 points.
The boys’ team placed fifth out of 11 squads in the top varsity race, led by Matthew Schroeder, who took 11th with a time of 17:35.01. Others scoring were Brett Brush (27th, 18:34.35), Levi Holliday (28th, 18:34.52), Cooper Gibson (42nd, 19:02.03) and Ben Davis (48th, 19:11.73). The Dragons finished with 152 points. Chestatee, one of Jefferson’s region opponents, took first place with 43 points. The Dragons finished one point behind 8-AAAA opponent North Oconee.
