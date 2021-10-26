Katherine Law and Kiley Powell led the Jefferson Girls cross country team to its fourth consecutive region title Saturday (Oct. 23) in the Region 8-AAAA Championship meet at North Oconee.
Law, a senior, finished the race in first place (19:13.86) and Powell, a sophomore, finished third (20:21.68). All seven of Jefferson’s runners finished in the top 13, with the five best Dragons finishing in the top 10. Jefferson scored 31 points, beating Flowery Branch by 16 points.
Rounding out the top 10; Lillian Parker finished eighth (22:19.09), Kate James finished ninth (22:19.86) and Lauren Hailey finished 10th (22:24.75). Emily Byrd (11th – 22:27.25) and Isabel Vanderpool (13th – 22:45.53) completed Jefferson’s great day.
The Jefferson boys’ cross country team finished second behind Chestatee, the defending Region 8-AAAA and AAAA State Champions.
Jefferson senior Matthew Schroeder won the race (16:09.68), but four War Eagles finished right after him to seal the championship for Chestatee. Dragon sophomore Ben Davis finished sixth (17:11.14) and senior Nate Ferguson finished 10th (17:30.83).
Forty-four runners competed in the boys’ race, and all seven Dragons finished in the top half of the field. Charlie Cosmano finished 13th (17:52.04), Zachary Day finished 18th (18:05.60), Ben Morales finished 20th (18:12.29) and Garrison Lee finished 21st (18:22.43).
Both Jefferson squads advance to the AAAA State Championships meet at Carrolton High School on Friday (Nov. 5). The boys’ race starts at 12 p.m. and the girls’ race starts at 12:45 p.m.
