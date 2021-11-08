Katherine Law and Matthew Schroeder’s fifth-place finishes Friday (Nov. 5) highlighted the Jefferson cross country teams’ performances at the AAAA State Championships at Carrollton.
Jefferson’s girls finished second in points thanks to Law’s fifth-place (20:07.06) finish. Marist won the AAAA State Championship with four runners finishing ahead of Law. Kiley Powell bolstered the Dragon’s day by finishing 16th (21:30.64).
Emily Byrd (23rd – 22:05.56), Kate James (26th – 22:11.29) and Lillian Parker (22:49.88) scored the remainder of Jefferson’s points in the girls’ race. The Lady Dragons scored 101 points, well behind Marist and 15 points ahead of third-place Central (Carroll).
Schroeder ran a 16:58.27 to finish fifth in the boys’ race. He led the Jefferson boys’ cross country team to a third-place finish behind Marist and state champions Chestatee. Ben Davis (20th – 17:54.28), Nate Ferguson (22nd – 17:57.44), Garrison Lee (24th – 18:14.33) and Zachary Day (26th – 18:18.63) scored the rest of Jefferson’s 95 points.
Only seven schools in the boys’ race had a runner finish in the top 20, but only four had multiple top 20 finishers; Chestatee, Marist, Jefferson and Pickens County.
