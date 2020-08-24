Jefferson distance-running standout Katherine Law ran a 17:41.71 Saturday (Aug. 22) on a three-mile course to finish as runner up in one of multiple varsity races at the Bob Blastow meet in Whitesburg.
Law, last year’s Region 8-AAA girl’s champion, finished just seconds behind Blessed Trinity’s Hannah Miniutti (17:38.67) in the specialized three-mile event. A standard cross country race is five kilometers or 3.1 miles.
Teammate Caitlin Schroeder ran a 18:41.18 to place seventh overall. Rounding out Jefferson’s top five were Kiley Powell (13th, 20:05.49), Kate James (34th, 21:25.74), Sydney Bowles (37th, 21:28.09) and Lillian Parker (43rd, 21:55.88).
Jefferson (93 points) finished third overall in the team standings in its race, behind Blessed Trinity (19) and Starrs Mill (88). The Dragons placed ahead of Allatoona (94), Lovett (149), Alexander (163), North Paulding (166), East Coweta (187) and Rome (244).
For the boys, Brett Brush led the Dragons with a 39th-place finish and time of 17:10.73, followed by Cooper Gibson (42nd, 17:15.57), Levi Holliday (51st, 17:44.11), Carter Henslee (52nd, 17:44.72) and Charlie Cosmano (56th, 17:56.27).
Jefferson, with 22 points, finished last out of nine teams in its varsity-race grouping. Blessed Trinity placed first with 43 points.
The Jefferson cross country teams will host a meet Friday (Aug. 28) at 4:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Recreation Department.
