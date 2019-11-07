Jefferson completed the cross country season with two of the better showings in Class AAA at the state meet in Carrollton Saturday (Nov. 2).
With 127 points, the girls’ team earned a spot on the podium with a fourth-place finish behind private school powers Westminster (39), Pace (55) and Lovett (89). Jefferson placed sixth in the boys’ race with 247 points behind Westminster (74), Pace (76), Lovett (101), North Hall (115) and Dawson County (121).
Katherine Law led the girls’ effort with an 11th-place finish and time of 20:53.44, followed by Caitlin Schroeder (15th, 21:24.15), Olivia Kulniszewski (28th, 22:09.29), Emily Byrd (31st, 22:20.93) and Sydney Bowles (46th, 23:04.29).
On the boys’ side, Matthew Schroeder paced Jefferson with an eighth-place showing and a time of 16:55.54. Others scoring were Levi Holliday (38th, 18:10.82), Cooper Gibson (47th, 18:21.25), Brett Brush (60th, 18”47.94) and Stephen Graveman (96th, 19:39.24).
“The boys ran about as well as they could,” Jefferson coach Brady Sigler said. “For the girls, our three, four and five (runners) ran very well. Katherine and Caitlin were definitely not at their best. Finishing with a podium spot was very good for the girls. Matthew ran his best race of his career I think.”
Both Matthew Schroeder and Law have been invited to run in the Nov. 16 Meet of Champions in Fayetteville.
