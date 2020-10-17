Jefferson distance running standout Katherine Law can add a sub 18-minute 5K time to her list of achievements this year.
Law, the top-ranked female runner in Class AAAA, ran a career-best 17:55.07 at the Coach Wood Invitational Saturday (Oct. 17) in Whitesburg to finish third in the 140-runner, girls’ championship race. The junior shattered her previous-best time of 18:20.02 by 24.95 seconds.
Jefferson’s girls finished 11th as a team out of 16 squads in the championship race.
Three Dragon runners finished in less than 20 minutes. Caitlin Schroeder followed Law with a 30th-place finish and time of 19:09.67. Kiley Powell was 52nd with a time of 19:43.3.
Sydney Bowles added a time of 20:48.59 to place 104th, and Kate James rounded out the scoring with a time of 21:05.93 to take 113th.
The Jefferson boys’ ran in the “E” division 5K and placed second out of 13 teams behind Allatoona.
Matthew Schroeder finished with one of his better times of the season, running a 16:52.09 to place seventh in the “E” race. Three other Dragons produced sub 18-minute times: Levi Holliday (17th place, 17:32.57), Ben Davis (21st, 17:45.97) and Cooper Gibson (26th, 17:54.96). Brett Brush also scored for the Dragons (30th, 18:01.94).
The Dragons will run at the Region 8-AAAA meet Saturday (Oct. 24) at North Oconee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.