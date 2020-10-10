What a difference two years makes.
Running on the Lamar Murphy Park course for the first time since the 2018 Region 8-AAA meet, Jefferson’s Katherine Law was nearly two minutes faster this time around with a dominant first-place performance Saturday (Oct. 10) at the Jefferson Invitational.
Turning in a time of 18:34.67 on a wet, muddy terrain, the junior finished by a wide margin — nearly 56 seconds — over second-place Bella Brick, of Flowery Branch.
“I haven’t ran this course since freshman year,” Law said. “It’s been a while. It’s been a little bit of a surprise since we haven’t run it in so long, but it was nice to be here, since it’s a Jefferson crowd.”
Law, who led wire-to-wire, said she began widening her lead at around the 1,000-meter mark en route picking up her third victory this year. Law, whose time ranked as her second-best in a high school 5K, said she was pleased with her performance.
“I was pleased with it today (Saturday),” she said. “I wasn’t really sure what to expect on this course, so I was happy with it.”
One more regular season meet remains on the schedule for Law and her teammates before the Oct. 24 region meet at North Oconee.
“I’m excited,” Law said. “I’m really excited for our team. As long as we can keep everyone healthy, I think we’re going to have a great year this year.”
In addition to Law's winning individually, her teammates helped deliver a first-place team finish in the 14-squad home meet. Jefferson won by 24 points over second-place John’s Creek. The Dragons were bolstered by two other top-10 finishes. Caitlin Schroder took third (19:35.73), while Kiley Powell, a freshman, placed ninth (20:40.79).
Sydney Bowles (16th, 21:21.99) and Kate James (22nd, 21:44.88) also contributed to the Dragons’ first-place score.
As for the boys’ race, Jefferson finished in the middle of the pack, placing ninth out of 17 teams. Matthew Schroeder ran a 17:08.48 to break the top 20 with a 17th-place finish. Levi Holliday (28th, 17:30.20), Ben Davis (64th, 18:18.18), Sam Wall (72nd, 18:33.48) and Ben Morales (76th, 18:39.72) also contributed to the Dragons’ overall team score of 234.
Jefferson returns to action Oct. 17 in the Coach Wood Invitational in Whitesburg.
