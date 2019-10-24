The starting signal at the region cross country meet at Franklin County was literally a blast from a cannon. Katherine Law proceeded to run like she was shot out of one.
The Jefferson sophomore standout won the 8-AAA girls’ title and helped pace her team to a region title by running a time of 20:29.03 Thursday on a hilly 5K course in Carnesville.
Law, who won the meet by over 50 seconds, explained her mindset in the convincing win.
“It was really just to work on how I’m going to go at state, on how I’m going to pace it,” Law said, “and then just to run with my team. We all worked just to try to push well and just finish to go to state.”
Law claimed her first victory of the season last month on the course at Franklin County. She said that race provided an important preview for this one.
“It was nice,” Law said. “I think we all could agree that we knew what to expect. When we ran it the first time, we weren’t sure … Now we knew exactly where we needed to push it harder and things like that. So, it was good.”
Law improved her time by 29 seconds on the course during Thursday’s race.
Jefferson coach Brady Sigler noted that Law had been sick during the week but wasn’t surprised with her results.
“She’s really good,” he said. “It didn’t surprise me.”
This was Law’s first individual region title, but she was more interested in the team trophy than her first-place medal. Jefferson finished 52 points ahead of second-place Jackson County in winning its second-straight region title.
“It’s great,” Law said. “I’m really just happy for my team, happy that we’re going to state and that everyone ran so well and that we were able to do well together.”
The Dragons claimed the top three spots in the race to run away with the meet. Caitlin Schroeder followed Law with a second-place finish and time of 21:19.98. Olivia Kulniszewski took third place with a time of 21:24.72. Emily Byrd contributed a sixth-place finish (22:38.08) and Sydney Bowles placed eighth (23:07.53), giving the Dragons five top-10 finishers.
Perhaps making the win more impressive was that multiple runners were not at 100 percent entering the race.
Schroder, in addition to Law, had been dealing with illness, while others ran through injuries.
“Isabel (Vanderpool) and Lillian (Park) ran hurt, and didn’t run like they could have, but Olivia ran fantastic and Emily Byrd ran really well,” Sigler said. “Sydney Bowles ran really well. Our girls’ team is really good.”
The coach looks forward to what a healthy team could accomplish at state. Jefferson will run in the Class AAA meet Nov. 2 in Carrollton.
“If we can get Caitlin healthy and Olivia healthy, they (along with Law) all have a shot at the top 10 (at state),” Sigler said. “Three in the top 10 would be great.”
