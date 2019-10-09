Katherine Law ran her way into the school record book, and the Jefferson girls’ cross-country team earned a top-10 finish in a large metro Atlanta race.
Law posted a time of 18:36.50 Saturday (Oct. 5) at the Alexander Asics meet in Douglasville, shattering the previous girls’ school record held by Maggie Dyer by 30 seconds. The sophomore finished 13th in the race, helping the Dragons take 10th out of 28 teams in the girls’ championship race.
With that record-setting time, Law is now the No. 2-ranked runner in Class AAA, trailing only Westminster’s Mira Srinivasa, who posted a time of 18:20.10 in September. Law finished .8 of a second behind Srinivasa in Saturday’s meet
“I think she is establishing herself as a contender to win state,” Jefferson coach Brady Sigler said.
Caitlin Schroeder also ran her career-best time with a 19:12.05 to place 23rd. She was followed by Olivia Kulniszewski (65th, 20:19.42), Emily Byrd (73rd, 20:30.54) and Sydney Bowles (135th, 22:02.97).
“I was pleased with most of our performances,” Sigler said. “Katherine was less than one second behind Westmimister’s No. 1 girl. Our No. 5 runner, Isabel Vanderpool, was hurt or we probably would have been sixth or seventh (place).”
•THREE JEFFERSON BOYS RUN SUB 17: Matthew Schroeder, Levi Holliday and Cooper Gibson all ran sub 17-minute 5Ks to lead the Dragons’ at the Alexander Asics meet. Schroeder took 37th with a time of 16:19.72. Holliday was 91st with a time of 16:54.42. Gibson placed 101st with a time of 16:59.52.
Brett Brush (196th, 18:18.14) and Jose Garcia (207th, 18:25.80) completed the Dragons’ top five. Jefferson finished 22nd in the 35-team field in the championship race. The Asics event included races for each classification in addition to the championship race, which Jefferson opted to run in.
“Our top three boys’ times would have put all three of them in the top 8 of the A, AA, AAA and AAAA races that day,” Sigler said.
