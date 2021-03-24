Jefferson’s Malaki Starks will make his long-awaited college decision known Thursday (March 25) during a commitment ceremony at the Jefferson Civic Center.
Starks, a five-star prospect with football scholarship offers from virtually every power program in the nation, is expected to choose between Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
The ceremony is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. with a commitment announcement coming around 6:50 p.m.
Starks, who plays quarterback and defensive back for the Dragons, is listed as an athlete by recruiting services. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound junior ran for over 1,500 yards in 2020, leading Jefferson to the Class AAAA state title game against Marist.
For what it’s worth, 247sports.com projects Starks to be a Georgia commit based on predictions by two experts.
Public commitments are non-binding.
Starks will begin his senior season Aug. 20 when Jefferson takes on Rabun County and fellow blue-chip prospect Gunner Stockton, who is a Georgia commit, in a game likely to draw national attention.
