The girls Distance Dragons won the Region 8 AAAAA cross country meet over the weekend and will advance to the state meet. The Dragons had three top 10 finishes in the meet. Kiley Powell finished first for the Dragons and second overall, Hannah Schroder finished fourth overall and Lily Gaddy finished fifth overall.
The boys Distance Dragons finished second at the Region 8 AAAAA cross country meet will advance to the state meet. The boys had four top 10 finishes. Ben Davis finished first for the Dragons and third overall, Austin Click finished seventh overall, Garrison Lee finished eighth and Brock Brush finished 10th.
