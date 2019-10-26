MONROE — The public address announcer at Monroe Area High School issued a “Hurricane warning” prior to kickoff, but Jefferson was able to downgrade the Purple Hurricanes by night’s end for a region title.
Behind 235 yards rushing and three touchdowns from senior quarterback Colby Clark, the Dragons rolled to 26-7 road win over Monroe Area Friday to clinch the Region 8-AAA title.
This is the fourth region championship for Jefferson in the last eight seasons and sixth in the last 12.
“We had a great group last year, but I think this year we’ve really jelled more, and we feel more like one unit,” Dragon junior linebacker Paxton Corkery said. “Just seeing the hard work payoff and seeing these seniors so happy, just being able to share this experience with each other is really amazing.”
Jefferson (7-1, 5-0 Region 8-AAA) overcame being flagged for 14 times for 128 yards for a convincing region-title victory. The Dragons outscored the Purple Hurricanes 19-0 after the game was tied 7-7 late in the first quarter.
Jefferson’s defense gave up its lone score on a short field in the first quarter after a long kickoff return to the Dragon 8, but shutout Monroe Area over the final 38:18 of the game. That stretch included a goal-line stand in the second quarter.
“They’re very talented, but I think the way that we contained them was just (taking care of) our responsibilities,” Corkery said. “At the end of the day, football is a game of X’s and O’s, so we read our read-keys and played accordingly. Everybody just did their job, and we came out with a win.”
Jefferson limited Monroe Area to just 103 total yards — 26 rushing and 77 passing.
Head coach Gene Cathcart praised the role of the secondary in the win.
“One of the more underrated parts of our team is the secondary,” he said. “You’ve got Kam Robinson playing great, and Nick Evans doing a tremendous job, and then Hunter Blayton played excellent safety for us. When Carter (Stephenson) came in, he did a super job. And then (linebackers) Kadin Bailey and Jordan Perry and Spencer Neese and Rem Maxwell and Paxton Corkery do such a good job in pass drops and crowding lanes.”
With the defense imposing its will on a talented Monroe Area offense, Jefferson’s triple option attack went to work, powering for 371 rushing yards on Clark’s tough running and the Dragons’ blocking up front. Malaki Starks added 69 yards on four carries, while Jordan Perry finished with 47 yards on eight carries.
“You’ve got such a physical runner in Colby, and the backs block so well for each other,” Cathcart said. “The fullbacks Kade (McNally) and Reese (Johnson) did such a tremendous job, and Colby ran it like a man. All our guys did … That front line of scrimmage, (coach) Matt Stephenson has done a great job, and Doo (coach Mike Doolittle) called a great game.”
Jefferson’s first two touchdown drives both covered 89 yards with Clark finishing them with runs of 20 yards and six yards, respectively. Both drives came in the first quarter.
In between those two touchdown marches, Monroe Area scored its lone touchdown with Selatian Straughter throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Moody after a long kickoff return from Mason Byron set the Purple Hurricanes up inside the Dragon 10.
With Jefferson up 13-7 midway through in the second quarter, the Dragons created a first-half momentum swing with a fourth-down stop, tackling Byron on the Jefferson two-yard line for a turnover-on-downs to preserve the six-point lead.
The Dragons then opened the second half with a 77-yard scoring march which ended when Dawson Crawley caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Clark, increasing the lead to 19-7 (a two-point try failed). Crawley said the Purple Hurricane safety that would have defended against him bit on the run fake, which left Crawley wide open to catch Clark’s pass.
“Just to see it in the air and be wide-open was amazing,” he said.
Jefferson’s defense set its offense up on a short field after that. Linebacker Kade McNally planted Straughter into the turf for a 17-yard loss at the Purple Hurricane 10 on a third down. The subsequent punt traveled only to the Monroe Area 35. Jefferson scored five plays later when Clark ran in from 25 yards out to pad the lead at 19 points late in the third quarter.
With the win, the Dragons halted a 17-game home winning streak for Monroe Area and earned redemption for a 38-21 loss to Monroe Area in last year’s region title game.
Corkery said the championship was a moment to be celebrated, if only for a short time.
“We’re going to take a second to enjoy this experience, but also as a team, we’re going to understand that this isn’t the end for us,” he said. “We have much higher goals, and we’ve just got to keep on moving like we have been.”
The win wasn’t without concerns for the Dragons. Jefferson had a PAT blocked and also gave up a long kickoff return.
“We’ve still got to shore up our special teams,” Cathcart said.
Starks, a sophomore with multiple SEC offers, also left the game late in the second quarter with an injury and did not return. Carter Stephenson filled in for Starks in the secondary in the second half.
“Obviously, we’re concerned about Malaki,” Cathcart said. “It looked like a high-ankle sprain, and he’ll get looked at. But Carter Stephenson really stepped up in the second half.”
Still, Jefferson celebrated a region title, assuring it of a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs and hosting rights for at least the first two rounds.
Cathcart said he was proud of his team for bouncing back from an injury-filled 2018 season with a region title.
“And now to celebrate with them at the goal post with a region championship and a great playoff seed and a good opportunity to be playing well this time of year, it’s a lot of fun,” he said. “That's what it's supposed to be at this time of year at a place like Jefferson.”
The Dragons close their regular season Friday (Nov. 1) at home against crosstown rival Jackson County.
