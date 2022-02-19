ATHENS — Behind 22 points from J.T. Fulkrod, the Jefferson boys’ basketball team overcame an icy start and won a region championship for the second time in three years with a 55-45 victory over North Oconee (Friday) at Cedar Shoals High School.
Fulkrod scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half, including 17 in the fourth quarter. He was named Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year after the game.
Jefferson trailed the Region 8-AAAA finals 23-7 late in the second quarter and 24-13 at the half. But the Dragons got rolling in the third quarter with a layup from Fulkrod, a 3-pointer from Riley Holliman and baskets from Dalen Gales, Tra Harrison and Max Aldridge in the opening minutes. Holliman gave the Dragons a 29-28 lead when he sank a pair of free throws at the 1:39 mark, and Jefferson never trailed again.
North Oconee did, however, tie the game 35-35 at the 6:23 mark in the fourth quarter, but Fulkrod answered with a 3-pointer a minute later to put the Dragons ahead for good. Fulkrod finished off the Titans by going 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final 1:23 of the game. Jefferson shot 20-of-27 from the foul line as a team.
Dalen Gales added 12 points.
Jefferson won despite playing without starting center Kadin Bailey.
The Dragons open the state tournament with Tuesday or Wednesday at home against Hapeville Charter.
Check back later for more on this story.
Jefferson 55, North Oconee 45
NOHS 14 10 7 14 – 45
JHS 7 6 19 23 – 55
JHS scorers: Fulkrod 22, Dalen Gales 12, Riley Holliman 8, Max Aldridge 7, Tra Harrison 3, Guy Carson 3
