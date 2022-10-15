Jefferson wins 27-0 over Flowery Branch in return to field following death of Elijah DeWitt
FLOWERY BRANCH — A heartbroken football team found a way.
Nine days after the death of teammate Elijah DeWitt, Jefferson earned a 27-0 road win over Flowery Branch Friday (Oct. 14).
Quarterback Max Aldridge, who wore No. 2 in honor of DeWitt instead of his usual No. 18, threw three touchdown passes in the victory. Zay Minish had both a receiving and rushing touchdown.
The win came just two days after DeWitt’s funeral service. Jefferson coach Travis Noland praised his team’s resolve during the week in the face of tragedy.
“I don’t think there’s a team in the state of Georgia or maybe anywhere in the country that’s been through a week like these young men have gone through,” Noland said. “And I’m just so proud of how they handled every day of it … I’m just very happy for them, and proud of the fact that they were able to come out here and find a way to get a win.”
Noland, whose team was off last Friday and hadn’t had a game since DeWitt’s death, said he was unsure of how his team would play.
“It’s hard,” he said. “We didn’t know what to expect, didn’t know how they were going to play. We played good in spurts, but there’s some kids hurting.
"But I’m just happy for them. I can’t say enough for how happy I am for them.”
Jefferson (5-2, 3-0 Region 8-AAAAA) scored touchdowns on its first two possessions to take a quick 14-0 lead and tacked on two second-half scores to win for the fifth time in its last six games. Aldridge said the fast start “really picked all of our spirits up.” He also said he felt like DeWitt was with them.
“I mean, you walk out on the field and look up and there’s one star, and I just think that’s Elijah looking down on us," he said.
Aldridge described the team's mindset for this game.
“We just came out here tonight with Elijah in the back of all of our heads,” he said. “We just knew that Elijah wanted to be there more than anyone of us … We went out there and handled business and that’s all you can ask for.”
The Dragons forced a three-and-out on the game’s first series, followed by a quick four-play scoring drive, ending with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Aldridge to Minish. Minished finished with 50 yards on three catches. Aldridge then threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Brown on Jefferson’s second possession to increase the lead to 14-0 with 1:42 left in the first quarter.
Aldridge finished 7-of-14 passing for 98 yards. Brown ran for 94 yards on 14 carries while adding 30 receiving yards on three catches.
Jefferson, after lulls in the second and third quarters, found a spark again to put the game away. Aldridge threw his third touchdown pass of the night — an 18-yarder to Bryant Cox — late in the third quarter followed by a fourth-quarter, 9-yard touchdown run from Minish on a jet sweep.
“We had to bring ourselves together and tell each other what we’re playing for,” Aldridge said. “Once we got our minds right after halftime, that’s when we started pulling away.”
Jefferson’s defense again stood out, recording its third shutout in its last five games having surrendered only 16 points over that span. Against Flowery Branch, the Dragons forced three fourth-down stops and picked up two turnovers.
“They’ve been playing really good,” Noland said. “There’s some guys that have played a lot of football on that side of the ball, and I can’t say enough about them.”
The night started with Flowery Branch holding a moment of silence for DeWitt prior to kickoff. The Falcons, who got the ball first, then intentionally took a delay of game penalty to start the contest (which was declined) as players from both teams held up two fingers in honor of DeWitt. The tributes to DeWitt included defensive end Oscar Escobedo wearing No. 2 in addition to Aldridge.
“It was definitely emotional at the beginning and, for sure, at the end,” Aldridge said when asked about returning to the football field. “But I love playing football, and I loved playing it with DeWitt, but the sun comes up tomorrow and you’ve just got to keep going.”
Jefferson 27, Flowery Branch 0
JHS 14 0 6 7 — 27
FBHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
JHS: Zay Minish 29-yard pass from Max Aldridge (Botts kick), 7:54
JHS: Sammy Brown 22-yard pass from Aldridge (Botts kick), 1:42
Third quarter
JHS: Bryant Cox 18-yard pass from Aldridge (PAT failed), 2:33
Fourth quarter
JHS: Minish 9-yard run (Botts kick), 9:53
STATISTICS
Rushing: Brown 14-94; Porter 8-33; Aldridge 7-27; Minish 1-9, TD; Davis 3-(-1), Copeland 2-0
Passing: Aldridge 7-14, 98 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: Minish 3-50, TD; Brown 3-30, TD; Cox 1-18, TD
