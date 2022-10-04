The Jefferson Dragons dominated the Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs 28-0 Friday evening at Memorial Stadium.
Both the Dragons and the Bulldoggs struggled to find their rhythm in the first quarter and both teams remained scoreless going into the second quarter.
The Dragons found their momentum early in the second quarter and Max Aldridge threw to Jack Eubanks in the end zone for a touchdown. With just over four minutes to go before the half Aldridge completes a huge pass to Elijah Dewitt for another Dragon touchdown. Aldridge makes another crucial throw across the middle to Xavier Minish with just under a minute left before the half to give the Dragons a 21-0 lead.
Nothing happened for either team in the third quarter and the Dragons headed into the fourth quarter with a 21-0 lead against the Bulldoggs.
In the fourth quarter Isaiah Copeland makes a touchdown for the Dragons extending their lead to 28-0.
Aldridge went 9 for 12 with 156 yards. Sammy Brown led the offense with 101 yards on the night and also led the defense with eight solo tackles and six assisted tackles.
The Dragons are off this upcoming week and will return to action Oct. 14 at Flowery Branch for a region game against the Falcons.
