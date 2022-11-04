JHS defense

Dragon defenders (L to R) Sammy Brown, Bowman Horn and Clayton Phillips take down Eastside running back Kenai Grier in the Dragons' 35-7 win over the Eagles Friday (Nov. 4). 

Jefferson was crowned region champions last week, but the Dragons weren’t done dominating 8-AAAAA.

Sammy Brown ran for four touchdowns as the Jefferson football team throttled Eastside 35-7 at home Friday (Nov. 4) to cap an unbeaten season (6-0) in Region 8-AAAAA play. Jefferson (8-2) opens the Class AAAAA playoffs next Saturday (Nov. 12) against Cass (4-6). 

