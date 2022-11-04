Jefferson was crowned region champions last week, but the Dragons weren’t done dominating 8-AAAAA.
Sammy Brown ran for four touchdowns as the Jefferson football team throttled Eastside 35-7 at home Friday (Nov. 4) to cap an unbeaten season (6-0) in Region 8-AAAAA play. Jefferson (8-2) opens the Class AAAAA playoffs next Saturday (Nov. 12) against Cass (4-6).
“I’m very pleased,” Jefferson coach Travis Noland said. “It was a great win going into the playoffs, and we’re excited about getting ready to go next week.”
Brown scored on runs of 17, 39, 4 and 58 yards as the Dragons won for the seventh time in their last eight games.
“We’ve gotten better,” Noland said. “I’m very pleased with where we are. Our kids have worked really hard to get better. So, hopefully, we can continue and have some success in the playoffs.”
Jefferson moved to 8-2 win the victory, marking the 12th-straight year the Dragons have won at least eight regular season games.
After a turnover and punt on in its first two possessions, Jefferson scored touchdowns on five of its next six drives — not counting a kneel down at the end of the first half — to build a 35-0 lead over the Eagles.
“We wanted to see how they were going to play us a couple of ways, and once we felt like we had that pegged, we started moving the ball,” Noland said.
Eastside, a playoff-bound team, moved the ball at times but did not find the end zone until 2:10 left in the contest with a touchdown against the Dragons’ reserves. Jefferson finished region play only allowing 26 points to 8-AAAAA opponents. It has not surrendered more than nine points in a game since Aug. 26.
“They had a good game,” Noland said of his defense. “We knew they were going to stretch us. They play the whole field width-wise, and they can stretch you deep.”
Brown’s four rushing touchdowns in the win give him 11 over the past three games and 20 rushing touchdowns on the season and 23 scores overall.
“He had another big night, and helped us be a little better with those long runs,” Noland said.
Brown broke a scoreless tie with 11:32 left in the second quarter with his 17-yard score to cap a six-play, 63-yard drive.
Jefferson's defense helped set up Brown's next score. Bowman Horn partially deflected a pass which ended up in the hands of Clayton Phillips. Two plays later Brown raced for a 39-yard score with 9:07 left in the second quarter.
Brown added a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:19 remaining the second quarter, and Jefferson held a 21-0 lead into halftime.
Brown's biggest highlight came in the third quarter when he broke free from a mass of players near midfield and sprinted 58 yards for a touchdown at the 9:44 mark.
Quarterback Max Aldridge provided the Dragons' final score of the night, sneaking in from four yards out with 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The Dragons, who will make their 12th-straight postseason appearance, will adjust their schedule next week as they play Cass, the Region 7-AAAAA No. 4 seed, in a rare Saturday game.
"We'll take Monday off and we'll treat Tuesday as a Monday," Noland said. "We need to get rested up."
Jefferson — Sammy Brown 17-yard run (Owen Botts kick), 11:32
Jefferson — Brown 39-yard run (Botts kick), 9:07
Jefferson — Brown 4-yard run (Botts kick), 5:19
Jefferson — Brown 58-yard run (Botts kick), 9:44
Jefferson — Max Aldridge 4-yard run (Botts kick), 0:34
Eastside — Kaden Elkins 2-yard run (Fenton Bowman kick), 2:10
