Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick said she thought her recently-struggling team looked more like its old itself, though that ultimately didn’t lead to a win Monday.
The Dragons (17-7, 12-6 Region 8-AAAA) closed an 18-game region schedule with a 4-3, nine-inning loss at Madison County on Oct. 12. The defeat locked Jefferson into the No. 3 seed for the state tournament.
“I was really proud of the way our girls fought,” Bostwick said. “I told them after the game it was good to have our Dragons back in terms of their fight and their grit. We played solid defensively and did some things really well on the mound and in the field.”
Madison County's Emma Strickland ended the game with a two-out, two-strike RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Jefferson had fought back from a 3-0 deficit with three runs in the fifth inning. Two runs scored on a Madison County error, while Savannah Smith tied the game 3-3 with an RBI single.
Taylor Spivey got the starting nod and threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and three runs, though none of those were earned. She issued no walks. Rayvn Saxon threw the final five innings, allowing four hits and one run. She walked three batters.
“Taylor Spivey threw a solid couple of innings for us and I’m proud of her for that,” Bostwick said. “Ravyn came in in relief and fought as well.”
Jefferson has a pair of non-region home games Thursday (Oct. 15) against Jasper County (4 p.m.) and Union County (6 p.m.) remaining before the postseason begins. The Dragons will open state tournament play Monday, Oct. 19, on the road, most likely against Hampton.
“Offensively, we still aren’t getting the job done so we hope to use those two non-region games on Thursday to work on a few things offensively so that Monday we are ready to go,” Bostwick said.
The coach, whose program has advanced to the Elite Eight or better three out of the last four years, has confidence in her team as a No. 3 seed.
“Although we are a three seed, I think we are really good three seed and I hope we surprise some teams the next few weeks,” Bostwick said.
DRAGONS WIN ON CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT LAST WEEK
Jefferson picked up a region win on a night when softball wasn’t the sole focus at DeMaris Gurley Field.
The Dragons beat visiting Chestatee 9-1 Wednesday (Oct. 7) while hosting their cancer awareness night. Jefferson, specifically, brought attention to the cases of two people: Gary Saxon, father of Dragon pitcher Rayvn Saxon, and Sonnet Buffington, a 6-year-old Jefferson Elementary School student. Jefferson invited Buffington to throw out the first pitch.
Saxon has colon cancer, while Buffington, a first grader, is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
The team has raised approximately $2,400 dollars for the Saxon family, while Chestatee contributed a $1,000 check to be donated to the American Cancer Society in honor of both Saxon and Buffington.
“Once we found out about Rayvn’s dad, we just furiously put this night together, and it worked out awesome,” Jefferson softball coach Kacie Bostwick said. “The community came together and raised money for the Saxon family, and (coach) Neil Armstrong, at Chestatee, gave us that check, which was a huge honor.”
Bostwick said a night like that “puts some things in perspective.”
“It does for us adults, for sure, but I hope for our kids, it does the same thing … we talk about fighting a lot, but what does that mean?” Bostwick said. “Hopefully, when they see Sonnet Buffington on the mound, who is currently fighting leukemia, that’s a fighter … that’s the definition of a fighter right there.”
Bostwick praised the community for its outpouring of support.
“That’s what’s great about living in a place like Jefferson,” she said. “People will be a united front and support when they can and that’s what happened tonight.”
As for what transpired on the field, Jefferson, whose players wore donated jerseys with “Saxon” printed across the back, was able to empty its bench in a five-inning, run-rule shortened win. Seventeen different Dragons (17-6) entered into the game as the team improved to 12-5 in region play.
Jefferson scored four runs in the first inning, adding two in the second inning and three more in the fourth to bring the run-rule into effect for the fifth inning.
Bostwick said her team played well on a special night.
“We used tonight as an example,” she said. “Tonight (Wednesday) is how we should play all the time, no matter who is in the other dugout, no mater what the other team’s jersey says, we need to play like we did tonight — as a team, loose and having fun. I think the message was received.”
