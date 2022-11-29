Both the girls and boys Dragon basketball teams fell short to the St. Pius Golden Lions.

The Jefferson girls (1-3) fell short to the Golden Lions 61-51. The Dragons are on a three game losing streak and are looking to redeem themselves later in the week.

