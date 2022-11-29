Both the girls and boys Dragon basketball teams fell short to the St. Pius Golden Lions.
The Jefferson girls (1-3) fell short to the Golden Lions 61-51. The Dragons are on a three game losing streak and are looking to redeem themselves later in the week.
The Jefferson boys (1-3) lost 63-49 to St. Pius. The boys are also on a three game losing streak and are hopeful to get back on a winning streak later in the week.
The Dragons will travel to Chestatee on Dec. 2 in hopes of notching a set of wins. Girls tip off at 7 p.m. and boys at 8:30 p.m.
