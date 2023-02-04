Coach Kyle Baird could breathe easier this time around.
After his team gutted out a win in the state wrestling dual finals two weeks ago, the Region 8-AAAAA traditional tournament proved significantly less stress-inducing.
Jefferson finished with 295.5 points to win the region championship by 134.5 points Saturday (Feb. 4) over second-place Flowery Branch in a seven-team field.
"That's pretty fun," Baird said. "Much more relaxing than the state duals. That's for sure."
The host Dragons produced 10 region champions to deliver the dominant win, and Jefferson advanced wrestlers in all 14 weight classes to the state sectionals.
Region champions were Roman Belardo (113), Chaz McDonald (120), Tucker Kazienko (126), Dallas Russell (132), Davis Dollar (138), Carson Goodwin (144), Clayton Beine (165), Creed Thomas (175), Luke Cochran (190) and Sammy Brown (285).
Eight Dragons won their finals matches by pinfall, including Brown and Thomas, who both pinned their opponents within the first 30 seconds of their finals pairings.
Other Dragons had strong region tournaments, too.
Barrett Clayton (106), Dominic Haines (150) and Nolan Martin (215) finished as runners-up, and Diego Sanchez (157) placed fourth.
"We're sitting pretty good with 14 kids going to sectionals," Baird said.
Due to injuries, Beine and Sanchez were promoted from the junior varsity and delivered, with Beine winning his region title and Sanchez qualifying for sectionals.
"Those guys are stepping up," Baird said. "That's a good thing. That's why you've got extra kids in the lineup."
Jefferson's quest for its second traditional title in the last three years continues next Saturday at the Class AAAAA sectionals at Locust Grove. The top six wrestlers in each weight division advance to the state tournament.
"It's going to be tough," Baird said. "Ola is going to be in it. They're pretty good. Locust Grove has got some good kids. Jones County (does, too). There's going to be some tough matches.
“I would like to think all of our 14 can get through, and if that's the case, then I think we'll be good, so we'll see. We'll see if we can get there."
Jefferson also had a wrestler, Millie Hughes (125), qualify for the girls' sectionals at Stephens County on Friday with a second-place finish in the girls' region tournament.
