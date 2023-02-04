Creed Thomas

Jefferson's Creed Thomas picks up a quick pin in his region finals match Saturday (Feb. 4). Thomas was one of 10 region champions for the Dragons, who secured the Region 8-AAAAA team championship with 295.5 points. 

Coach Kyle Baird could breathe easier this time around.

After his team gutted out a win in the state wrestling dual finals two weeks ago, the Region 8-AAAAA traditional tournament proved significantly less stress-inducing.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.