Jefferson hoped to see stout competition at the Tommy Warren Duals. But it also wanted to win.
The Dragon wrestlers checked off both those boxes.
Jefferson went 4-0 to win the tournament title, including a back-and-forth 42-32 victory over Class AA power Elbert County in the finals of the Saturday (Dec. 21) tournament hosted by Oconee County.
“That was fun,” first-year Dragon coach Kyle Baird said. “I was excited. I was stressed. I was sweating.”
The Dragons closed out the finals match on a torrent pace with three-straight pins from R.J. Giannetta (106), Chaz McDonald (113) and Davis Dollar (120) to rally from a 32-24 deficit for the win.
Tyson Thurmond (126), Luke Cochran (160) and Cannon McKinney (195) also won by pin fall against Elbert County as the Dragons racked up bonus points.
The tournament win was particularly satisfying for a Jefferson team that has dealt with its share of early-season injuries. One of the most notable injured Dragons is Mason Mingus (126), a returning state champion, who was sidelined for Saturday’s tournament.
With Mingus missing, Baird bumped each wrestler from 106 through 126 up a weight class for the finals match with Elbert County. And each of those wrestlers (Giannetta, McDonald, Dollar and Thurmond) delivered pins.
“I bumped everybody up,” Baird said. “I wasn’t expecting four pins, but I was definitely expecting wins from them, so that was fun.”
The team’s heavyweight wasn’t available Saturday either, so the Dragons were forced to forfeit each 285-pound match in the tournament.
“We were already down six points to everybody we wrestled,” Baird said.
The nip-and-tuck match with the Blue Devils — whom Baird thinks will compete for the Class AA title — was exactly what the coach wanted out of the tournament.
“That was it,” he said. “That’s what we wrestle good tournaments for, to find the guys that are going to push us, and Elbert County did that, and they expect the same thing from us.”
The other matches weren’t as close. Jefferson beat Monroe Area 54-24, Baldwin 66-9 and Oconee County 66-9 prior to its championship tilt with the Blue Devils.
Going undefeated in the tournament were Giannetta, Dollar, Thurmond, Zack Hulsey, Dawson Lee and Cochran.
With its four victories, Jefferson remained perfect in dual competition, moving to 11-0 on the season. Baird is pleased with what his young Dragon team has demonstrated so far.
“We’re going to be young for a while, but we’re going to be really good,” he said. “We’ve got some studs coming up next year that are going to be really good. So, I’m looking forward to it. I’m having fun.”
Jefferson will now gear up for a major out-of-state individual tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 26-28. The event, Holy Angels Invitational, will feature 90 teams and 64-man brackets. The team then has a dual match out-of-state with Eastside, S.C., a state championship team from last year.
“We’re going to have our hands full, but our goal is to get us prepared for dual state and traditional state, so that’s what we’re doing,” Baird said.
