The Jefferson Dragons kicked off six times in the first seven minutes of action Friday against East Jackson — and that summed up the night, a first-round knockout.
The 3-2 Eagles have had their moments to cheer this year, but not Friday. Instead, the Dragon student section controlled the air in the stadium as their fellow classmates roared past East Jackson, 70-6.
“Tonight was one of those nights you score a defensive touchdown, a special teams touchdown, you get a couple of big home run plays,” said Jefferson head coach Gene Cathcart, whose team improved to 3-1. “It got away from them (East Jackson), but that staff is doing incredible things. They’re so improved. I certainly feel we’re better a year into our offense and a year into what we’re doing. But his kids fought the whole time. And they’re going to end up having a fine year, I think.”
Jefferson was up 35-0 with just 4:54 to go in the first quarter. The Dragons scored their first points on a Colby Clark five-yard run less than two minutes into the game. They added a second score on a 35-yard pick six of a tipped pass by standout Malaki Starks, who didn’t have a carry on the night but still managed to find the end zone. The Dragons added a 14-yard touchdown run by Reese Johnson, a 60-yard punt return for a score by Kam Robinson and a 10-yard touchdown run by Kade McNally in the first quarter.
Jefferson put up two more scores in the second quarter, a 21-yard touchdown run by Jordan Perry and a 23-yard touchdown by Kolton Jones to give the Dragons a 56-0 lead at halftime.
Jefferson added two scores in the second half, a 75-yard jaunt by Tre Reece and a three-yard score by Isaiah Copeland.
East Jackson got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter after a Jefferson long snap sailed over the punter’s head and the Eagles recovered on the Jefferson 32-yard line. Several plays later, Caleb Adair carried the ball in with 8:40 to go to conclude the scoring for the night.
Jefferson racked up 409 rushing yards on 48 carries. Thirteen Dragons carried the ball on the evening, with no runner taking a handoff more than seven times. Reece led the Dragons with 75 yards on his touchdown scamper. Jordan Perry had two rushes for 56 yards. Carter Stephenson had 54 yards on five carries. Dawson Crawley had Jefferson’s lone reception of the night, a 57 yarder from Colby Clark.
East Jackson rushed the ball 34 times for 42 yards, but the Eagles had more success through the air, with 125 passing yards.
East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus gathered his players after the game and asked them to crowd in tight around him.
“Hey, I love you,” he told his players. “We’re going to get better. Keep doing what we’re doing. We’re going to get better… We’re going to keep building something.”
Cathcart said he has seen his team improve this year.
“We’ve seen improvement from game one to now in every phase of special teams,” he said. “Defensively we’ve played well all year. Offensively, we’re starting to distribute the ball really well. And we got a lot of kids that can do stuff with it. And both lines of scrimmage are playing real well…. We’re blessed. We have a lot of good players. And they all have been stepping up here lately and we’ve been able to spread the ball around.”
The Dragons will face Franklin County next week.
“I know they’ve been struggling, but last year we were in a dogfight with them over there,” he said. “Colby got hurt the week after Kade had gotten hurt. And we ended up winning in the last few seconds. Certainly we know they’re going to try and keep our defense on the field, try to win it 30 feet and three plays at a time. We’re on fall break and that’s always a concern for any football coach when your routine gets disrupted. But we’ll be excited to be back home.”
