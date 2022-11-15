The Dragons football season came to an end Saturday evening after suffering a tough 27-17 loss to Cass High School.
Jefferson struggled to get anything going offensively the entirety of the first half but managed to score one touchdown before the half. Max Aldridge threw a rocket to Talan Childress.
The Dragons went into the locker room at the half losing by 21.
Early in the third quarter Jefferson obtained a safety to add two more points to the board bringing their score to 27-9.
The Dragons were back in the game following the safety. Sammy Brown had a huge eight-yard run to the end zone. The Dragons went for two and were successful.
Ultimately that was not enough to beat the Colonels and the Dragons lost 27-17.
Jefferson went 8-3 overall in their first season of the Travis Noland era and 6-0 in their reaction, including a region championship.
The Dragons suffered an immense amount of tragedy this season and responded well given the circumstances.
Aldridge is 64 of 121 with 1,304 yards. Brown rushed for 1,348 yards on 155 carries, averaging 134.8 yards a game to lead the offense in rushing yards.
Zay Minish leads the offense in receiving yards coming in with 249 on the season. Brown also led the team in total yards on the season with 1,570.
Brown also leads the team in total tackles with 82, 45 of those being solo tackles.
