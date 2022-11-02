The Jefferson Dragons defeated the Heritage Patriots 49-6 and were crowned the Region 8-AAAAA Champions.

The Dragons dominated on both defense and offense the entirety of the game against the Patriots. The Dragons were able to hold the Patriots to only six points.

