The Jefferson Dragons defeated the Heritage Patriots 49-6 and were crowned the Region 8-AAAAA Champions.
The Dragons dominated on both defense and offense the entirety of the game against the Patriots. The Dragons were able to hold the Patriots to only six points.
Sammy Brown sprinted 45-yards to the end zone for the Dragons in the first quarter to put them on the board first 7-0. Max Aldridge then threw a huge pass to Zay Minish who took it 34-yards to get tackled on the 1-yard line. Isaiah Copeland runs the ball in for another Dragon touchdown to extend their lead to 14-0.
Shontez Porter dashed to the end zone for another seven points for the Dragons to give them a 21-0 lead. Shortly after the Dragons force a turnover and on the first play Brown takes it to the end zone to bring the score to 28-0.
Brown catches a screen pass from Quarterback Max Aldridge and has a huge 75-yard run to extend the Dragons lead to 35-0. The Dragons led the Patriots 35-0 at the half in Conyers, Georgia.
After the half the Patriots managed to put six points on the board. Porter was able to grace the end zone once again for the Dragons to give them the 42-6 lead. Aiden Mixon scored the last touchdown of the night for the Dragons giving them the 49-6 win over Heritage.
Brown led the team with 155 yards on the night. Aldridge went 6 for 8 with 167 yards.
The Jefferson Dragons will be back in action at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 4 against Eastside for their last regular game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.