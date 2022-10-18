The Jefferson Dragons recently won their region volleyball tournament after defeating the Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs 2-1. The Dragons finished their regular season off going 28-7 and 6-1 in region play.
The Bulldoggs won the first set of the night 25-21. The Dragons were able to find their rhythm during the second set and topped the Bulldogs 25-20 to push them into a third set. The third set of the night came down to the wire for both teams but the Dragons were able to pull out a huge 15-13 victory to earn the title of Region champs.
Head Coach Brittani Lawrence received coach of the year and Kaytlin Johnson received player of the year for Region 8- AAAAA. Johnson and Helena Kelly received first team all-region. Jenna Rogers and Kamdyn Hendrix received 2nd team all-region.
The Dragons took on the Cass Colonels Tuesday evening in the first round of state playoffs at the Jefferson Arena. Jefferson struggled to find their rhythm to begin with but quickly found a much needed boost of momentum.
The Dragons defeated the Colonels 3-0 and will advance to the next round of state playoffs.
