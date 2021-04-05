The Jefferson baseball team provided a photo finish for one of its biggest games yet this season.
With the Dragons tied 2-2 with North Oconee in the bottom of the eighth inning, J.J. Rapp ripped a base hit to left field that got past a diving Tanner Evilsizor, allowing Coleman Watkins to score from first base in a dramatic 3-2 win Monday (April 5) over the Class AAAA No. 1-ranked Titans.
Dragon players, after a brief celebration of Watkins crossing the plate, made a B-line for second base to mop Rapp.
"As a fan, that's a lot of fun," Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said. "As a coach, holy cow, I'm already old. That made me even older. That was a great baseball game. Both sides."
With the victory, Jefferson (17-6, 11-2 Region 8-AAAA) takes a 1-0 lead in this crucial three-game set with the Titans, who entered the series in first place in 8-AAAA.
The initial plan in the final at-bat called for Rapp to bunt, but when he faced a 2-0 count, Knight let him swing away.
"We said, 'Heck, he's seeing it; let's let him swing it,'" the coach said.
While Rapp provided the senior heroics, Jefferson benefitted from a big night from one of its youngest players. Freshman Jase Peoples blasted the game-tying home run in the bottom of the seventh and threw three innings of stellar relief for Rem Maxwell to earn the win.
Peoples served up a first-pitch home run to Bubba Chandler in the top of the seventh inning but retired the final six batters his faced. He surrendered just two hits and struck out five batters in the victory.
"For a freshman coming in in that spot, to come in and get outs like he got and then hit the home run, that's like a senior moment in a freshman body," Knight said. "That was a lot of fun to see for him. I'm very proud of him."
Maxwell had quite the night of his own, navigating eight walks by no-hitting the Titans through five innings and allowing a single unearned run. He struck out seven batters. North Oconee threatened in the third inning by loading the bases, but Maxwell struck out Justin Baird to retire the side.
Maxwell exited after the fifth inning, having reached his pitch count.
Not to be outdone, North Oconee's Chandler, a Clemson signee, no-hit the Dragons through six innings with 12 strikeouts and gave up just one hit — Peoples’ game tying blast — to open the bottom of the seventh. He was pulled for Gavin Black, who surrendered Rapp’s game-winner one inning later.
The teams combined for just two runs through the first six innings. North Oconee got on the board in the top of the second inning with an RBI sac fly from Evilsizor. Jefferson answered in the bottom half of the inning when Maxwell reached base via error and later scored on a balk.
Neither team scored another run until Chandler went deep off Peoples to right field to lead off the top of the seventh.
Peoples returned the favor, crushing a Chandler pitch over the centerfield wall to lead off the bottom of the seventh.
The series continues Wednesday (April 7, 5:55 p.m.) at North Oconee.
Check back later for more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.